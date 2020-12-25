Legendary Latin Teacher Has Died

Father Reginaldus Thomas Foster, 81, a Discalced Carmelite priest from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died on Christmas.For forty years, he was the Vatican's main Latinist and a professor of the Latin language at the Gregorian University in Rome.Foster was renowned for his unique pedagogical method and presentation of Latin language without jargon or confusing terminology.Back in the United States, he continued teaching Latin for free in Milwaukee throughout the year and during summer school.Foster never wore a habit. When he once visited a Vatican Commission which needed his Latin skills, the receptionist led him into the lavatory because she mistook him for the plumber who had been called to fix a dripping faucet.