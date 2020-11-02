President Of EWTN News Dead at 45

Andrew Thomas Walther, 45, the president of EWTN News, died Sunday evening in New Haven, Connecticut. Walther is survived by his wife Maureen and four young children. Andrew and Maureen married in 2010.In June, Walther joined EWTN News as president and COO. Shortly thereafter, he was diagnosed with leukaemia.Born in November 30, 1974, he was a California native and a cradle Catholic. Walther began his career two decades ago as a journalist for the National Catholic Register.From 2005 until 2020, he worked for the Knights of Columbus, where he was Vice President for Communications and Strategic Planning.