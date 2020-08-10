Genua: Francis Bishop Is Praised by the Rich for His "Poverty"

Genua Archbishop Marco Tasca O.F.M. Conv., 63, was hailed by anti-Church newspapers for starting a "silent revolution" in his archdiocese.According to Repubblica.it (August 8) "his first gesture recalls Pope Bergoglio" because Tasca will not live in the bishops house but in a convent of the friars to whom he belongs.What the oligarch journalists present as "poverty" or "humility," is in reality the opposite. If Tasca were a simple diocesan priest without a rich religious order behind him, he would not have had another option than to live in the bishop's house.