Beirut: The Explosion Stopped at the Iconostasis

At least the altar in St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church in Achrafieh, less than a kilometre away from the Beirut explosion, survived unharmed, Father Youil Nassif told media.
After the explosion, Nassif rushed to his church to check for damage: the nave was in ruins, windows were broken, the pews damaged.
However, the altar space behind the iconostasis was almost unscathed including the chalice, the book, relics and even an oil lamp which the explosion was not able to extinguish.
#newsQgwepnrnkg
Clicks137
- Report
Social networks
Orthodox Church In America States on their site: "Orthodox Christians are not permitted to receive Communion in non-Orthodox communities, including the Roman Catholic. To do so would imply a unity that in fact does not yet exist. Also it implies that we are “united” to the faith community from which we receive the Eucharist.
In brief, while Roman Catholicism sees Orthodoxy as a “sister church”, …More
In brief, while Roman Catholicism sees Orthodoxy as a “sister church”, …More
Orthodox Church In America States on their site: "Orthodox Christians are not permitted to receive Communion in non-Orthodox communities, including the Roman Catholic. To do so would imply a unity that in fact does not yet exist. Also it implies that we are “united” to the faith community from which we receive the Eucharist.
In brief, while Roman Catholicism sees Orthodoxy as a “sister church”, Orthodoxy sees herself as the fullness of the Church, not the “other half” of the Church, as implied in the notion of a “sister church.”
In brief, while Roman Catholicism sees Orthodoxy as a “sister church”, Orthodoxy sees herself as the fullness of the Church, not the “other half” of the Church, as implied in the notion of a “sister church.”