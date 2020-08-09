Beirut: The Explosion Stopped at the Iconostasis

Orthodox Church In America States on their site: " Orthodox Christians are not permitted to receive Communion in non-Orthodox communities, including the Roman Catholic. To do so would imply a unity that in fact does not yet exist. Also it implies that we are “united” to the faith community from which we receive the Eucharist.



In brief, while Roman Catholicism sees Orthodoxy as a “sister church”, … More

