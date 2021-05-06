Yiannopoulos' Moral Duty for the Next Decade of His Life South Africa born Jani Allan , a writer and talk show host, commented on RT.com on the British political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, a … More

South Africa born Jani Allan , a writer and talk show host, commented on RT.com on the British political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, a former homosexual, who plans to open a clinic in Florida offering conversion therapy for thousands of homosexuals who contacted him in the hope of following his path. Yiannopoulos sees the clinic as the great moral duty of the next decade of his life.



Yiannopoulos, outraged his detractors by going to Hawaii to cast into the ocean what he calls the “Sodomy Stone” – a four-carat diamond worth $150,000 which he bought as an engagement ring for his homosex pseudo-marriage. In a video, Yiannopoulos is seen on a chartered boat holding a Cartier jewelry box. He tells us that he “prayed and drank an enormous amount of vodka” and reminded himself that “nothing beautiful or true can be made or grow on a foundation of wickedness” before tossing the ring into the sea. The wickedness was his homosex union that, Yiannopoulos understands now, was “infernal.”



Yiannopoulos states that God created us male and female, saying: “‘Born this way’ is a slogan invented by the gay lobby. It is basically PR and has no basis in science. ‘Born this way’ is a lie. It is not a lifestyle. It is a set of symptoms.” And, “These lifestyles will suck you into misery, into drug-taking, prostitution, pederasty and promiscuity.”



Because he has been canceled countless times, Yiannopoulos has been in “enforced retirement.” Rioting leftwing mobs have prevented him from speaking at, amongst other places, Berkeley. Theoretically, in the U.S. there is still a First Amendment. His clinic must be called “for Reparative Therapy” rather than “for Conversion Therapy” in order to avoid lawsuits from the left.



At the moment, Yiannopoulos is writing a book which will be called ‘Make America Hate Again.’ Quote, “We have lost our understanding that it is right and proper to hate hateful things,” he argues. “We need a kind of rehab for our natural instincts of righteous indignation. It is about ordering our affections. Loving the things that God loves. Hating things that are wrong.”