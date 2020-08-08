V2 Bishop Carol Wojtyla- As JP2 Worships With Pagans

Here is a sample of the pagans that JP2 Worshipped with at Assisi: "Pope John Paul II and the representatives of the world’s religions, including a Crow Indian medicine man from Montana and an African animist witch doctor, pledged Monday to work for peace."



"As part of his private prayer ceremony in the small church of San Gregorio, the elderly medicine man blessed spectators who volunteered to join his ceremony by laying a ritual fan of feathers on their heads and chanting an American Indian prayer in the Crow language.".

"...from a platform in Assisi’s Renaissance city hall.

In his prayer, the witch doctor cursed “all the wicked persons who frustrate this laudable effort made to achieve peace,”

(LA Times)

.

Pius XI recalled in the 1928 encyclical Mortalium Animos , ‘ [the] Apostolic See has never allowed its subjects to take part in the assemblies of non-Catholics. ’

.

St. Paul, "Bear not the yoke with unbelievers."