Spanish Town Removes Cross Near Church (Video)

The town council of Aguilar de la Frontera, Córdoba, Spain, demolished on January 19 a cross that had been at its place since 1938 next to the entrance of a convent of Carmelite nuns.The neighbours and 100 people were present and opposed the destruction.The town is run with absolute majority by the Communist United Left. As an excuse of its vandalism, the council claimed a "Francoist origin" of the cross whose real origin is the crucifixion of Christ.Destruction of crosses is also rampant in the People's Republic of China and in ISIS-controlled areas.