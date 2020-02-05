Saint Blaise (February 3)

Blaise of Sebaste was a physician and bishop of Sebastea in historical Armenia who is venerated as a Christian saint and martyr. Blaise is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Eastern … More

Blaise of Sebaste was a physician and bishop of Sebastea in historical Armenia who is venerated as a Christian saint and martyr. Blaise is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, and Oriental Orthodox churches and is the patron saint of wool combers and throat disease. He was born in Sivas, Turkey, and died in 316 AD, also Sivas, Turkey He is the patron of choking, veterinarians, Bradford, Maratea, Sicily, Dubrovnik, Ciudad del Este, Campanário, Rubiera St. Blaise, Pray for us