Francis Praises Everything – Except the Lord

I think parishes may soon be encouraged to plan meetings and seminars to support the sustainable development program. This will take away the praise and worship due to Our Lord. As a child I remember the crowning of the statue of Our Lady Queen Of The May. Corpus Christi Processions in June and Kneeling to receive Holy Communion on the tongue. I always remember the joy of singing "Soul of my Saviour" and "Faith of our fathers" I say "Make the church holy again."