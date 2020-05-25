Francis Praises Everything – Except the Lord

Francis plans pompous celebrations for the 5th anniversary of his environmentalist pamphlet Laudato Si, although the Prefect for the Economy told him to be “sober” and to “cut the costs of conferences.”
The program will be endless: “Laudato Si’ Week,” Web-Seminars, an “Operational Guidelines,” an ecumenical “Season of Creation,” a “round table” at the Davos World Economic Forum, a meeting among various religious leaders, a “Multi-Year Action Platform,” a “Living Chapel” with a children choir and birds’ twittering.
Francis will support the creation of “natural gardens,” “sacred spaces,” planting trees, documentary films, “immersive shows,” environamentalist reinterpretations of the Bible. He will fight plastic materials, and hand out Laudato Si’ awards.
There will be an October 15 “Reinventing the Educational Global Compact,” an agnostic educational project.
In November is an Assisi meeting aiming at “changing the current economy of world” with the inevitable Jeffrey Sachs.
Sandro Magister stresses that Francis’ environmentalist secularism makes sense because the pamphlet Laudato Si’ – "Praised be" – fittingly cancels the two words following in Saint Francis of Assisi’ original text: “my Lord.”
I think parishes may soon be encouraged to plan meetings and seminars to support the sustainable development program. This will take away the praise and worship due to Our Lord. As a child I remember the crowning of the statue of Our Lady Queen Of The May. Corpus Christi Processions in June and Kneeling to receive Holy Communion on the tongue. I always remember the joy of singing "Soul of my Saviour" and "Faith of our fathers" I say "Make the church holy again."