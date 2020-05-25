Schneider: Bishops May Not Forbid Communion on the Tongue - But...

The faithful may not be forced by their bishops to receive Communion on the hand, because "the universal law of the Church" states that the faithful have the right to receive Communion on the tongue, Bishop Schneider said during a May 22 Q&A session at the Rome Life Forum.“This right cannot be denied nor overruled,” Schneider claimed, "The faithful must insist upon their right."However, what Schneider pompously calls "universal law of the Church" is an empty paper tiger which is not take seriously first and foremost by the bishops.