Curia Cardinal Wants Liturgical Merger

Ecumenism Cardinal Kurt Koch hopes that, in future, there will be only "one" form of the Roman Rite.
He told the June issue of the German Herder-Korrespondenz, that the New Rite and the Roman Rite cannot co-exist in the long run as "two forms,” because - according to him - the Eucharist is the "central celebration of the unity of the Church."
However, Koch added, it cannot have this meaning if there are "disputes and arguments" about it. Thus, instead of two different forms "one form as synthesis" is needed for the future, Koch believes.
His idea is contradicted by the fact that the New Rite, as laid down in the Missal of Paul VI, was never generally accepted, but each priest does his own thing.
Therefore, the New Rite will continue on the path of secularisation until its complete dissolution while the immutable Roman Rite will remain.
Picture: © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsOycnpgfkjk
Clicks43
- Report
Social networks
The disobedience of priests, their lack of Faith and wisdom and reverence is the basis to discard al norms, checked. So, if there had never been the Paul VI reform, but the priests had gone naughty anyways, that would have meant the "old rite" was outdated? You would NOT say that, would you? So.....
Germany's diocese should all adopt the Traditional Latin Mass.There. Liturgical merger complete.:P If he means changing the Latin Mass, he can GTFO. Hell freezes over before traditionalist Catholics ever submit to such blasphemous insanity from German Catholic modernists. Traditionalists survived half a century of Vatican Council II-inspired persecution. Outlasting another one won't be …More
Germany's diocese should all adopt the Traditional Latin Mass.There. Liturgical merger complete.:P If he means changing the Latin Mass, he can GTFO. Hell freezes over before traditionalist Catholics ever submit to such blasphemous insanity from German Catholic modernists. Traditionalists survived half a century of Vatican Council II-inspired persecution. Outlasting another one won't be impossible.