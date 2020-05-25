Curia Cardinal Wants Liturgical Merger

Germany's diocese should all adopt the Traditional Latin Mass.There. Liturgical merger complete. :P If he means changing the Latin Mass, he can GTFO. Hell freezes over before traditionalist Catholics ever submit to such blasphemous insanity from German Catholic modernists. Traditionalists survived half a century of Vatican Council II-inspired persecution. Outlasting another one won't be … More

