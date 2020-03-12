Apocalyptic: Italy And Rome Close All Churches Even For Private Prayer

The Italian Bishops ordered all churches to be closed until April 3, preventing the faithful from praying even privately before the tabernacle.This measure regards also Rome. The decree forbids all faithful to enter a church or any religious building even if it is open to the public.The bishops underline that the measure is “not because the State imposes it on us.” Rather, they act out of “a sense of belonging to the human family, exposed to a virus whose nature and propagation we do not yet know.”