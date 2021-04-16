The Revenge of Judas: Apostasy in the Catholic Church In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father explains the importance of the Easter Octave, with special emphasis on the Gospel reading … More





In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father explains the importance of the Easter Octave, with special emphasis on the Gospel reading about the first bishops to either betray Jesus Christ (Judas) or doubt His Resurrection (Thomas). Two thousand years later, the Church is filled with the successors of Bishops Judas and Thomas, men who have betrayed the Mystical Body of Christ to such an extent that apostasy is the only word to describe what is happening all around us. Is this the Great Apostasy? Is it the Apocalypse? Father explains what that means and what must be done to keep the Faith. Don't forget that all of Father's sermons are available at remnant-tv.com The Revenge of Judas: Apostasy in the Catholic ChurchIn this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father explains the importance of the Easter Octave, with special emphasis on the Gospel reading about the first bishops to either betray Jesus Christ (Judas) or doubt His Resurrection (Thomas). Two thousand years later, the Church is filled with the successors of Bishops Judas and Thomas, men who have betrayed the Mystical Body of Christ to such an extent that apostasy is the only word to describe what is happening all around us. Is this the Great Apostasy? Is it the Apocalypse? Father explains what that means and what must be done to keep the Faith. Don't forget that all of Father's sermons are available at remnant-tv.com