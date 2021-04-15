CHRISTMAS LOCKDOWN: Christian Patriots Stand and Resist As the governor of Minnesota faces several legal challenges to his increasingly draconian COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds gather outside of … More





As the governor of Minnesota faces several legal challenges to his increasingly draconian COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds gather outside of the state Capitol to put the governor on notice: "If you try to restrict how we celebrate Christmas this year, you can add the end of widespread civil disobedience to your wish list this 'holiday season'." Michael J. Matt explains that this one-hour protest is just the first of many and for as long as it takes until these government bureaucrats get over themselves and get out of our homes with their unconstitutional and unscientific rot. Sign up for our FREE E-LETTER, and let Michael Matt contact you whenever a new video is posted. CHRISTMAS LOCKDOWN: Christian Patriots Stand and ResistAs the governor of Minnesota faces several legal challenges to his increasingly draconian COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds gather outside of the state Capitol to put the governor on notice: "If you try to restrict how we celebrate Christmas this year, you can add the end of widespread civil disobedience to your wish list this 'holiday season'." Michael J. Matt explains that this one-hour protest is just the first of many and for as long as it takes until these government bureaucrats get over themselves and get out of our homes with their unconstitutional and unscientific rot. Sign up for our FREE E-LETTER, and let Michael Matt contact you whenever a new video is posted. remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates We Need Your Help Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: remnant-tv.com/user Support The Remnant Foundation with a tax-deductible donation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Shop REMNANT MERCH: remnantnewspaper.com Subscribe to the REMNANT NEWSPAPER: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: facebook.com/michael.matt.733/