Fauci Warned in 2017 that a 'Surprise Outbreak' Was Coming.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), warned members of the incoming Trump administration in January 2017 about the inevitability of a "surprise outbreak" of a new disease. He said at the time that the US needed to do more to prepare.