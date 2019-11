Un mestiere del diavolo

Largely unnoticed by the public, Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, 74, revealed the reason for global warming in his interview-book(“A craft of the devil”).Gotti Tedeschi is an Italian economist and ex-President of Vatican Bank.He explains that global warming is due to the excessive and unforeseen number of souls going to burn in hell because the priests misled them by teaching them a false doctrine.