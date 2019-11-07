Clicks345
EWTN Preacher On Pachamama: „Knock It Off," "We Are Not Stupid," "This Is An Idol”

Church officials who call the Pachamamas introduced at the Amazon Synod “a symbol of fertility and motherhood” are performing a “dance of the wrong,” said Jesuit Father Mitchell Pacwa, 70, on EWTN (November 5, must-see video sequence below),

“Knock it off. We are not stupid. We are not. This is an idol.” Pacwa called the Pachamama cult “a goofy, superficial New Age thinking” that goes back to the 1970s.

He criticised the Pachamama adoration during the Amazon Synod, the Pachamama hymn in Lima Cathedral, and the Pachamama prayer of the Italian bishops.

Nevertheless, Pacwa defends those responsible for the scandal, “I’ll bet the bishops of Italy did not know that this was going on.” He prefers blaming the "major scandal" on some unknown “apparatchiks,” although Francis actively and very openly participated in it.

The Bible and the Amazon Synod "... there were about twenty-five men (cardinals)" (Ez 8:16)
A heretical Pope – three options

Francis Bergoglio and interreligious dialogue

Un rituale pagano con Bergoglio in Vaticano

Judas and the Amazon Synod

Eva
Watch the video, Catholics in Peru connected worship of Pachamama to a devastating earthquake.
  • Report
venespiritu
Where is the letter of the Italian bishops condemning it, Fr Pacwa? silence means consent.
  • Report
