Francis Claims: Saint Paul "Built Bridges" With Pagan Creeds

Francis alleged during the November 6 general audience that Saint Paul opened "a path between the Gospel and the pagan world" and "built a bridge of dialogue with the culture."In reality, Paul converted the pagans to the Church, telling them to burn the bridges behind them.In opposition to Saint Paul, Francis insisted on "building bridges with culture, with those who do not believe or with those who have a creed different from ours.”His claims were an evident attempt to project into the New Testament his religious indifferentism which he openly expressed in the Abu Dhabi document.