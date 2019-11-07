More Heresies: Francis Claims That Christ Rose “in the likeness of a Spirit”

in the likeness of a spirit

Eugenio Scalfari reported a heresy Francis told him during their first meeting four years ago (La Repubblica, November 5, full article ).Francis said about Christ after his death: “He was a man until he was placed in the sepulchre by the women who took care of his corpse,"That night, in the tomb, the man disappeared, and he came out from this cavewho met the women and the Apostles, still keeping the shadow of the person and then disappeared permanently.”However, the Gospels state explicitly that Christ was not like a spirit. Luke 24 says that the risen Christ asked the apostles to touch his hands and feet, “for a spirit does not have flesh and bones, as you see I have.”In John 21, Christ asks for fish, and at several other occasions he eats with the apostles.