Vatican Newspaper Features Pachamama Bowl

The Spanish edition of L’Osservatore Romano (November 1) featured on its cover the famous bowl of earth used during the Amazon Synod's closing Mass.
Observers noticed at the time that the bowl was a Pachamama symbol. The Spanish L'Osservatore Romano displayed only two pictures of the Mass, both about the bowl.
Originally, Francis had announced to probably display effigies of the idols during the Mass, but he likely refrained from doing so because Pachamama had already distracted all attention away from the Synod. So he used the bowl as a subterfuge.
It was highly visible during the Mass at the entrance procession (picture below) and on the altar).
