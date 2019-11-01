Was the Bowl Of Earth At Synod’s Closing Mass For Pachamama? Vatican Responds

During the offertory of the Amazon Synod’s closing Mass, a native woman presented Francis with a bowl containing earth, some green plants and red flowers.
According to the Roman Missal's General Instruction 73, other gifts than bread and wine are to be put “away from the Eucharistic table.”
Yet, when receiving the bowl, Francis whispered something to Monsignor Guido Marini, his Master of Ceremonies, who put the bowl on the corner of the altar, where it remained until the end of Mass (video below).
On October 4, the same black bowl was offered to Pachamama during the ominous ritual in the Vatican gardens (left picture).
South American pagan websites explain that Pachamama offerings can be made with a bowl which should contain some fruits or drinks covered with earth, and flowers including red ones, the demon’s preferred color.
Robert Moynihan writes (InsideTheVatican.com, October 31) that the bowl presented at Mass may have been connected with a pagan ritual so that there was “perhaps” a Pachamama offering in St Peter’s.
He asked Monsignor Marini who replied, “There is no particular information about the plant; we only know that it was planted at the beginning of the Synod and delivered at the offertory to adorn the altar.”
Perhaps Francis's post-synod document will have a "don't ask, don't tell" footnote to help "progress" the church.