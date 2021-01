Random Invitation? Homosexual Participates in Francis’ Private Eucharist

Andrea Rubera, an Italian homosex activist who lives in a homosex pseudo marriage told NcrOnline.org (January 13) that he was invited “by chance” to a group which participated at an April 2015 Eucharist presided by Francis.Rubera repeated the story he already told in the documentary Francesco concerning a letter he gave to Francis who then called him, and encouraged him to bring his three surrogate children to a local parish’s catechetical program, and to make them altar servers.Francis’ support “really helped me in coming out of a cul-de-sac,” Rubera says now.