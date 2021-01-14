Random Invitation? Homosexual Participates in Francis’ Private Eucharist

Andrea Rubera, an Italian homosex activist who lives in a homosex pseudo marriage told NcrOnline.org (January 13) that he was invited “by chance” to a group which participated at an April 2015 Eucharist presided by Francis.
Rubera repeated the story he already told in the documentary Francesco concerning a letter he gave to Francis who then called him, and encouraged him to bring his three surrogate children to a local parish’s catechetical program, and to make them altar servers.
Francis’ support “really helped me in coming out of a cul-de-sac,” Rubera says now.
Will the three children ever learn the four sins that cry out to Heaven for vengeance?