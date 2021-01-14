Clicks46
Random Invitation? Homosexual Participates in Francis’ Private Eucharist

Andrea Rubera, an Italian homosex activist who lives in a homosex pseudo marriage told NcrOnline.org (January 13) that he was invited “by chance” to a group which participated at an April 2015 Eucharist presided by Francis.

Rubera repeated the story he already told in the documentary Francesco concerning a letter he gave to Francis who then called him, and encouraged him to bring his three surrogate children to a local parish’s catechetical program, and to make them altar servers.

Francis’ support “really helped me in coming out of a cul-de-sac,” Rubera says now.

Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsYyhllzzmzt

Seidenspinner
Will the three children ever learn the four sins that cry out to Heaven for vengeance?
Tesa
Sins so evil that they cry to heaven for vengeance are: murder (Gn 4:10), sodomy (Gn 18:20-21), oppression of the poor (Ex 2:23), and defrauding workers of their just wages (Jas 5:4).
