Pandemic or Pontificate? Francis' Latest Gag

A pious press release of the Pontifical Council for New Evangelisation announced on April 21 that thirty unnamed Marian Shrines throughout the world will pray the rosary each day throughout May - the month of Our Lady - with the intention to ask for an end of "the pandemic."
The release quotes Acts 12:5 which says that “the entire Church prayed for Peter" while he was in prison. However, what does Francis have in common with "Peter" since in early 2020, he dropped the title "Successor of the Prince of the Apostles" as if he wanted to confirm those who don't consider him a true pope.
Oddly, this push for the rosary comes shortly after Francis banned celebrating Mass in Saint Peter's. Therefore, Kasandra Barker proposed to change the intention, i.e., to petition Our Lady to move Francis to re-open the altars in St Peter's.
ImagineInFaith even suggests praying for an "end of this pontificate.”
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsXqohnhobbn
