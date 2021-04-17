THE COMMON GOOD? - Bishops push questionable, untested vaccine.
Why are Pope Francis and the U.S. Catholic bishops pushing an unvetted medical intervention as a moral necessity?
In December, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) called reception of the various China virus vaccines a "moral responsibility for the common good," despite the shots' morally questionable link to abortion.
At the time, Catholics weren't even questioning if they should get the untested serums rushed through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) testing protocols. Rather, they were concerned about the connection the shots had to abortion.
It's a legitimate concern the U.S. bishops and the Vatican jumped to downplay. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith was quick to write off reception of abortion-tainted vaccines as "passive material cooperation," which was enough of a "yes, you may use them" for most people.
The document, however, also noted "we do not intend to judge the safety and efficacy of these vaccines," adding that to get any of the shots is not a "moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary."
Then, to add more confusion, Pope Francis gave an interview in January, saying "I believe that, morally, everyone must take the vaccine." He added, "It is the moral choice because it is about your life but also the lives of others."
The pope went even further to claim, "I do not understand why some say that this could be a dangerous vaccine." He continued, "If the doctors are presenting this to you as a thing that will go well and doesn't have any special dangers, why not take it?" He further added, "There is a suicidal denialism that I would not know how to explain, but today people must take the vaccine."
Now, months after millions of people have gotten "the jab," several European nations have stopped using the AstraZeneca shot because of its connection to blood clots. Today, the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are "pausing" the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson shot in the United States.
If the bishops spoke as passionately against abortion for the past 50 years as they have been speaking about these serums, we would be talking about abortion as a footnote in the history of the 1970s.
But for a hierarchy that's largely lost its faith, masking up, social distancing, getting the shot and keeping up with booster shots every six months has become the new woke works of mercy. Lord have mercy on us.
