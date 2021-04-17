Brutal Health Totalitarianism -

Miles Christi

04/12/2021.

Police violently repressing peaceful anti-lockdown protesters in the Netherlands[1]

Watch the video (it's in english):

LET’S GET OUT OF OUR APATHY. LET’S FACE REALITY. THE TIME TO REACT IS NOW :

WE MUST RAISE OUR VOICES, WITH SERENITY AND PEACEFULLY, BUT WITH FIRMNESS AND CONVICTION - SAY ENOUGH TO PREPOTENCY AND TO ARBITRARITY - ALERT OUR LOVED ONES - LOSE FEAR - PROTECT OUR FREEDOM AND RIGHTS - DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AND REJECT ALL KINDS OF EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL - ALWAYS ACT WITH FULL DISCERNMENT AND ONLY GIVE OUR CONSENT FREE FROM SOCIAL PRESSURE - PROTECT OUR KIDS- SAY “NO” TO CONFINEMENT, DISTANCING, MASKING AND “VIRTUALITY”.

LET’S PRESERVE OUR HUMANITY: THE HUMAN BEING LIVES FROM “PRESENCE” AND EXPRESSES HIMSELF THROUGH HIS FACIAL AND BODY GESTURES AND THE MODULATION OF HIS VOICE: SMILES, HUGS, INTONATIONS AND THE WHOLE RANGE OF HIS NATURAL AND SPONTANEOUS SOCIABILITY.

LET’S LIVE WITHOUT ARTIFICIAL FEARS, INOCULATED BY A BAND OF PSYCHOPATS THAT SEEKS TO REDUCE US TO A PATHOLOGICAL STATE OF PERMANENT ANGUISH AND TO CONTROL US THROUGH FEAR AND SOCIAL ISOLATION.

LET’S MARCH WITH HIGH HEADS AND WITH OUR EYES PUT TOWARDS HEAVEN, OUR TRUE HOMELAND, WHERE WE WILL GO SOME DAY, TOGETHER WITH THOSE WHO LOVE THE TRUTH AND GIVE TESTIMONY OF IT.

SACRED HEART OF JESUS, I TRUST IN YOU.



IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY, PRAY FOR US.