Brutal Health Totalitarianism - Miles Christi - 04/12/2021.
Police violently repressing peaceful anti-lockdown protesters in the Netherlands[1]
We need to open our eyes once and for all. More than a year has passed since the beginning of this unprecedented abuse of reason, our personal rights and our fundamental freedoms and most of the people continue as if nothing happened, mired in the most absolute passivity and indifference, like a herd of overcrowded sheep, unable to think for themselves, to question the official version, to investigate using independent sources of information, without conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry or the State, to perceive the profound anomaly of all the brutal measures that they have been imposed on a global scale and that are devastating the economy, the health and the social life of the people.
Enough of echoing the “propaganda of fear”, imparted by the media subsidized by the system to indoctrinate the people, systematically silencing dissident voices and disqualifying as “conspiracyists” those who dare to point out the inconsistencies of the official narrative and the harmfulness of the provisions adopted by governments, which slavishly follow the slogans emanating from the world eugenicist organizations, promoters of the “culture of death” contrary to the family and the simple natural decency (abortion, euthanasia, homosexuality, transsexualism, etc).
It is necessary to be very clear about the basic lie on which this global hoax is based: this is not and has never been about to take care of our health from a supposed “devastating virus” -its fatality rate is very low-, not here there is and never has been a “pandemic”, the figures show it: mortality in 2020 has been more or less the same than in previous years, in every country of the world.
The true pandemic is that one of “false positives”, created with a PCR test that was not designed for medical diagnoses. This was publicly declared by its inventor, Kary Mullis, a Nobel Prize winner in chemistry in 1993, who curiously “passed away” shortly before this infernal show began.
Mullis, a man of great personality and independence of judgment, would have categorically opposed the use of his invention to declare a “pandemic”, confine the entire world and impose the “universal vaccination” advocated by Bill Gates (video in english: Bill Gates: “La normalidad solo volverá cuando hayamos vacunado a toda…). It is on the basis of these false “diagnoses” that all harmful measures have been taken for people's lives -from “confinement” to “virtuality”- in practically all areas of social life.
Let's put things the right way: it is not the “vaccine” that will come to put an end to the “pandemic”, but it is the “pandemic” that was artificially created to force all humanity to receive the “vaccine”. And for this they will use all kinds of extortion, coercion and blackmail imaginable: emotional, administrative, professional, family and financial -think, for example, of the digital health passport project.
Behind the facade of “philanthropists” that have fabricated for themselves, they are but a caste of perverse and megalomaniac billionaires, lacking all moral conscience and unaware of what empathy is towards their fellow human beings, whom they only consider as part of their statistics of population, production and consumption, with a view to increasing their colossal fortunes.
It is time to stop looking the other way and ignoring reality. All this SUCKS and the LIE perspires wherever it is considered. The truth is that we find ourselves before an unprecedented CRIMINAL DECEPTION, before a PSYCHOLOGICAL MANIPULATION of a perversity never seen before, before a planetary COUP of the eugenic financial globalism (Bill Gates and his minions), and before what it is, without a trace of doubt, the largest SOCIAL ENGINEERING operation in history and the greatest CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY ever perpetrated.
Let us dare to call things by their name: we are confronted with a true World Health Tyranny, whose sole objective is to impoverish us, silence us, control us, psychically and emotionally bend us, drastically reduce the world population, replacing human beings with robotics and artificial intelligence, and turn those who survive the toxic experimental “vaccines” into a kind of slaves - authentic spiritual zombies- of technocratic globalism, one hundred percent dependent on state subsidies -there is already rumours of establishing a “universal basic income”- without which almost no one can survive.
LET’S GET OUT OF OUR APATHY. LET’S FACE REALITY. THE TIME TO REACT IS NOW:
WE MUST RAISE OUR VOICES, WITH SERENITY AND PEACEFULLY, BUT WITH FIRMNESS AND CONVICTION - SAY ENOUGH TO PREPOTENCY AND TO ARBITRARITY - ALERT OUR LOVED ONES - LOSE FEAR - PROTECT OUR FREEDOM AND RIGHTS - DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AND REJECT ALL KINDS OF EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL - ALWAYS ACT WITH FULL DISCERNMENT AND ONLY GIVE OUR CONSENT FREE FROM SOCIAL PRESSURE - PROTECT OUR KIDS- SAY “NO” TO CONFINEMENT, DISTANCING, MASKING AND “VIRTUALITY”.
LET’S PRESERVE OUR HUMANITY: THE HUMAN BEING LIVES FROM “PRESENCE” AND EXPRESSES HIMSELF THROUGH HIS FACIAL AND BODY GESTURES AND THE MODULATION OF HIS VOICE: SMILES, HUGS, INTONATIONS AND THE WHOLE RANGE OF HIS NATURAL AND SPONTANEOUS SOCIABILITY.
LET’S LIVE WITHOUT ARTIFICIAL FEARS, INOCULATED BY A BAND OF PSYCHOPATS THAT SEEKS TO REDUCE US TO A PATHOLOGICAL STATE OF PERMANENT ANGUISH AND TO CONTROL US THROUGH FEAR AND SOCIAL ISOLATION.
LET’S MARCH WITH HIGH HEADS AND WITH OUR EYES PUT TOWARDS HEAVEN, OUR TRUE HOMELAND, WHERE WE WILL GO SOME DAY, TOGETHER WITH THOSE WHO LOVE THE TRUTH AND GIVE TESTIMONY OF IT.
SACRED HEART OF JESUS, I TRUST IN YOU.
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY, PRAY FOR US.
