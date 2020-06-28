Priest Aggressed On Street In Washington

St. Joseph, Missouri, born Father Thomas Haake, 80, was assaulted and robbed in Washington D.C. on June 27 as he was walking in the morning while reciting his prayers.Haake arrived in Washington to lead retreats in St Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill until July 2020.He is a member of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary and is based in Rome. Haake served as a spiritual director, taught theology, bioethics, political science, and Italian.He started an order in the Philippines and led retreats in Myanmar, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Nigeria.