Cardinal Sarah Insinuates: Pedophile Priest Cannot Be Forgiven

God or Nothing

3 4 1 2

After having committed paedophilia a priest "can no longer carry the consecrated Host in his hands” - Cardinal Robert Sarah claims in his book(2015, French edition: 311-316).Sarah believes that such a priest if he continues to celebrate Mass, his disrespect for Christ is so big that - consciously or not - he makes "a pact with the devil.”He goes on claiming that a pedophile act affects the very being of a priest "in an ontological way" to the point that "the priestly bond that attaches him to Christ is defeated."According to Sarah such a breach is so "extreme" that this priest "can no longer enter into communion with Jesus.”"The greatest criminal always keeps the possibility of divine forgiveness but the pedophile priest places himself in a situation of a frontal combat against the Son of God", Sara adds.This position reflects a radical variation of Donatism, a heretical group in Carthage (4th-6th century) that argued that priests must be faultless in order to celebrate the sacraments validly. Donatism's main opponent was Saint Augustine.