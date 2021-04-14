Francis "Strongly Believes" In Abu Dhabi Heresy

Only four people knew about the heretical February 2019 Abu Dhabi Declaration before it was completed, writes Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam in the 2021 book The Pope and the Grand Imam: A Thorny Path.
The four persons were Francis, his former secretary Yoannis Lahzi, the Cairo Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayyeb, and Mohamed Abdel Salam.
The first draft was written by the Imam, and revised by Francis. The Imam wrote a second draft, and Francis gave again his input.
During an October 2018 meeting - it was their fourth - Francis told the Imam and Salam, “I strongly believe in this project and in its importance for the service of humanity.” They agreed to keep the project confidential “to avoid anyone hindering it in any way.”
