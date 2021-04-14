Liberal: Jesuit Wants To FORCE People Into Novus Ordo

Prominent pro-gay Father Thomas Reese - who presents himself as "liberal" - calls for overturning the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum which liberalised the celebration of the Original Roman Rite.
The Jesuit wrote (religionnews.com, April 13) that “it was presumed” [by some anti-Catholics] that the Mass would fade away, and be replaced by Paul VI's 1969 Novus Ordo Eucharist.
He recalls that the bishops had the authority to persecuted the Roman Liturgy in their dioceses, but Summorum Pontificum allows every priest to celebrate Mass, whether the local bishop likes it or not.
However, Reese wants to disempower the priests and to revert to the old, repressive regime, "It is time to return to bishops the authority over the Tridentine liturgy in their dioceses.”
Reese wishes that - what he calls - the "unreformed liturgy" will disappear, and to “allow” it only out of "pastoral kindness to older people who do not understand the need for change" although "older people who do not understand the need for change" are found in Reese's Novus Ordo group. Reese himself is 75 years old.
He suggests that “children and young people should not be allowed to attend Mass.” This method is presently used in China. Evidently, Reese has no trust in the Novus Ordo liturgy since he believes that people need to be forced into it.
