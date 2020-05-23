Forbidden Matchbox Communion Resurrected as Can Communion

In Stans Parish, Chur Diocese, Switzerland, Communion may now be taken way in metal boxes according to Bote.ch (May 16).
Parishioners must register in advance. Every week, about twenty people collect their personal tin-communion.
Until recently the parish distributed matchbox communion but the diocese allegedly"banned" this.
Diocesan administrator Peter Bürcher explained that no one is allowed to carry communion home by themselves. But that was obviously just episcopal blah-blah.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsNtuqukfqfv
