Coronavirus-Lockdown, German Church Plays Mosque (Video)

The Lutheran church Martha in Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany, opened its doors to Muslim worshippers unable to fit into their mosque under new social distancing rules.Germany allowed religious services to resume on 4 May but worshippers must maintain a distance of 1.5 meters.The protestant pastor Monika Matthias is happy about what she calls an "encounter between the religions.""Whether this partnership will continue, and if so, how, is still completely open," she elaborated.This initiative has nothing to do with religion. It's about politics. If the Society of St. Pius X had asked for the church, it would certainly have been rejected.