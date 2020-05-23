South American Chaos in Roman Curia

After Francis ordered his Cardinal Vicar De Donatis on March 12 to lock all Roman Churches, and then left him in the rain when withdrawing the decision a day later, the relationship between the two is shattered.
According to Messainlatino.it (May 23), they barely talk to each other any more.
The blog also writes that the Secretariat of State is now de facto managed by the Deputy Edgar Pena Parra, which has brought Secretary of State Parolin to the brink of resigning.
Many think, that Francis' infamous "reform of the Curia" is a great failure while Francis has closed himself in ideological positions (ecologism, immigrationism, socialism etc.).
After the De Donatis debacle, many prelates are scared of meeting Francis. They fear that he may slam them for having executed orders which later where revoked.
