The Party’s Candidate

Beijing is quietly backing Father Peter Choy, 61, as the next Hong Kong Bishop, Reuters.com (December 30) reported.Choy is a member of the diocese’s executive committee and vice-director of a diocesan study centre that focuses on the evolution of the Church in China. He didn’t get involved in the 2019 anti-government protests.On the contrary, Reuters.com is pushing for Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha, 61, a Franciscan, who participated in the US sponsored unrest.According to Cardinal Zen, the Vatican is afraid of displeasing Beijing, “Everybody knows that the future Hong Kong bishop needs to have the blessing from Beijing.”In September, Zen travelled to Rome to warn Francis, who did not receive him, in a letter, that "appointing Choy will be a disaster".