Francis Publishes “Secular Encyclical”

Francis gave a long interview to the Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport which belongs to the oligarch Urbano Cairo.
The interview is based on 33 questions and published in a booklet on sale with the newspaper. The Gazzetta calls it “a kind of secular encyclical' on sport.”
In December, Francis received the newspaper’s director and deputy director together with Father Marco Pozza, a friend of Francis, who arranged for the interview.
"As a child I liked soccer, but I also played basketball, my dad's sport,” Francis says. The children used a ball made of rags. Since the later pope was a “hard guy” they always made him a goalkeeper.”
“Being a goalkeeper has been a great school of life," Francis comments.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsUlmbgnqlvn
