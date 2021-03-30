RACIST LOCKDOWNS: The Destabilization of America RTV launches a new program, "The Follow-up," in which Michael J. Matt expands on just one point from his most recent Editor's Desk. Column: Mortense… More





RTV launches a new program, "The Follow-up," in which Michael J. Matt expands on just one point from his most recent Editor's Desk. Column: Mortensen's January legislative update: RACIST LOCKDOWNS: The Destabilization of AmericaRTV launches a new program, "The Follow-up," in which Michael J. Matt expands on just one point from his most recent Editor's Desk. Column: Mortensen's January legislative update: swnewsmedia.com/…/article_04591add-6824-5ac4-9c71-e939753206bb.html In this episode, Michael takes a closer look at the underlying racism that is inherent in many of the COVID lockdown policies across America. Using his own city of Minneapolis as an example, Michael explains how America's inner-city minority communities suffer far more under the lockdowns than do those living in the suburbs. While Joe Biden has pledged to use the full power of the Federal Government to go after the "domestic terrorists" who breached the Capitol on January 6, he seems uninterested in even addressing the domestic terrorism going on every single night here in Minneapolis, the victims of which are mostly from minority communities. With gun violence, car jackings, rape and drug abuse skyrocketing under the lockdowns, Michael asks the question: When will politicians be held responsible for the death and destruction their draconian lockdowns have caused in what were once America's greatest cities? This "Follow-up" refers back to the Editor's Desk episode PRO-CHOICE: Aborting the Great Reset ( youtube.com/watch?v=6drq48t4Ew8 )