Priest Hospitalised - After Refusing To Wear Mask?

Policemen and firefighters broke on May 18 a window to enter Father Gianluca Loda's presbytery in Castelletto di Leno, Italy.They transported the priest to a hospital, reports AldoMariaValli.it who speaks of something like a “kidnapping.”Valli is not informed about the priest's physical or mental health but supports his statements about illegal migration, demographic crisis and finance oligarchs.Father Loda was fined in recent days for eating out without wearing masks. The diocese supported the hospitalisation saying that Loda’s behaviour in the last few days was “the result of evident personal discomfort.”The priest allegedly agreed to take a series of measures to regain a “more serene personal condition.” Loda will be absent from his parish for several weeks.