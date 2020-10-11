Fratelli Tutti: Bergoglio’s Ideology of Brotherhood Francis’ new encyclical "Fratelli Tutti" is the ideological manifesto of Bergoglism writes the Italian journalist Marcello Veneziani who is not a … More

Fratelli Tutti: Bergoglio’s Ideology of Brotherhood



Francis’ new encyclical "Fratelli Tutti" is the ideological manifesto of Bergoglism writes the Italian journalist Marcello Veneziani who is not a Catholic. For him, Fratelli Tutti is not theology but ideology imbued with moralism. Francis is interested in a universal citizenship, in welcoming immigration, and environmentalism. His enemies are nationalism, populism and liberalism. The coronavirus contagion is attributed to environmental degradation. His Saint Clare is Greta Thunberg, Veneziani writes.



Not A Christian Brotherhood



Veneziani identifies the theme of brotherhood as the heart of the encyclical but he points out that Francis’ brotherhood refers to the motto of the French Revolution: Liberté, égalité, fraternité. Francis even uses this revolutionary triad several times. Veneziani calls it "the centre of the secular thought which is historically opposed to the Church".



Stimulated By the Great Imam



According to Veneziani, Francis seeks a place for a post-Christian Church in secular modernity in the name of brotherhood. Francis believes that the principle of brotherhood has been neglected in this world. He, therefore, stresses it and seeks inspiration also from other religions, for instance, from Islam. He writes in the encyclical: "I felt stimulated in a special way by the Great Imam Ahmin Al Tayyeb."



Brotherhood Without a Father



Francis signed Fratelli Tutti in Assisi but Venezani stresses that Francis’ brotherhood has little to do with the brotherhood of Saint Francis of Assisi. The reason: Saint Francis referred his brotherhood to God Father, while Francis advocates a universal brotherhood with no reference to the Father. Francis’ interpreter and megaphone at Civiltà Cattolica, Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, translates this into a call for global citizenship without borders. Veneziani warns that historically every brotherhood without a Father degenerates into fratricide or reduces itself to mere rhetoric. For Francis "the supreme law is brotherly love", for St. Francis, the supreme love is God.