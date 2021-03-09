Best Joke Ever: Francis Went to Iraq to “Re-Christianise” Region

Professor Özcan Güngör of Ankara University has identified a “theostrategy” of Francis’ visit to Iraq.In an article on YeniSafak.com (March 8) he recalls that the regions visited by Francis were “politically dominated by Christianity” before the coming of Islam, and somewhat insinuates that the Vaticans plans to re-christianise them in the third millennium. Unfortunately, this theory is too nice to be true.Francis’ preference for the Shiit school of Nadjaf as opposed to the one in Qom shows for Güngör a strategy to increase division among the Shiites and to prepare the ground for a conflict.Güngör knows that Francis is somebody who believes in “right action” rather than in dogmatic believes. Therefore, “The ideas and prayers that the pope will express as a wish of goodwill will have little meaning.”It is clear for Güngör that Francis is “not sincere” in his “brotherhood” and “dialogue” rhetorics.