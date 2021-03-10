Viganò: Francis Flirts With "Trans-Humanism”

The New World Order also needs a “universal religion" of Masonic inspiration with an ecumenical, pauperist, ecological and progressive head, Archbishop Viganò told Deutsche-Wirtschafts-Nachrichten.de (March 6).Nobody would be better suited for this role than Bergoglio, Viganò writes. The proof that the bishops have submitted to the new regime is for him their prostration before the "insane" Covid regime: they even banned Masses before the State requested this.The bishops also parrot the entire newspeak like "inclusivity," "nothing will be as it was before," "new Renaissance," "build back better."Francis' participation in the oligarchs' “Council for Inclusive Capitalism” is for Viganò his official ratification of the "Great Reset."Viganò has learned that Francis talks about "trans-humanism" in order to show his submission to the dictatorship of aligned thought. "Trans-humanism" cultivates the illusion that a "better mankind" can be designed through "human enhancement technologies."De facto, the Council Popes have capitulated in front of every single ideology the oligarchs have been presenting them with. Therefore, it is clear that "trans-humanism" will not be an exception.