Sarah Rants Against "Ideologues, "Dividers" Who Are "Of The Devil”

Already a few weeks ago, Francis informed him that he wanted to accept his resignation, Cardinal Robert Sarah told IlFoglio.it (March 10).He replied that he was happy and grateful for Francis' decision, “I have often said: Obedience to the Pope is not only a human necessity, it is the means of obeying Christ who appointed the Apostle Peter and his successors at the head of the Church.” He stressed that, despite some journalist claiming this "nonsense", he has never "opposed the Pope.”Celebrating Mass toward God is for Sarah still the better option, “When everyone turns together towards the Cross, we avoid the risk of a face-to-face encounter that is too human and closed in on itself.”The idea that the priest and the people should look at each other was born only in modern Christianity, he explains, "It is completely foreign to ancient Christianity.” If the cross isn't the center, the liturgy organises itself "around the microphone.”Sarah uses strong words against “some ideologues” who set the Catholic Church against the Council Church, “They are dividers; they are doing the work of the devil,” he rants. However, the expression "Council Church" was already used by Paul VI.Sarah sees his future in Rome. He wants to write, speak, travel and receive priests and faithful.