Spanish "Jesuit" Hails Homosexual Fornication

The Spanish Gay Activist José María Rodríguez Olaizola, 50, who for unknown reasons is a "Jesuit," supports homosexuality and gay “pride” shows.On the Jesuits’ PastoralSJ.org, Rodríguez claims that “each person [= homosexual] must be proud to be as God created them.”He operates with the lie that homosexuals are subject to “contempt, rejection or persecution,” while in reality, they form a privileged class in Western Society.Rodríguez claims that homosexuality or heterosexuality is a part of who a person is, while the same homosexual-ideology usually states that there is no meaningful difference between man and women.