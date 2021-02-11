Francis Proclaims Fraternity and Vaccine Religion

“Along with vaccines, fraternity and hope are, as it were, the medicine we need in today’s world,” Francis told the Vatican’s diplomatic corps on February 8.Now, people ask Francis on Twitter.com, “Not the Eucharist???” and “Is there a place for Eucharist?” Philip Johnson writes, “Bergoglio doesn't need Christ anymore.”Father John Stone comments, “Vaccines? Fraternity? Hope? I was taught that the Sacraments are the medicine today's world needs. *sigh*: A. D I F F E R E N T. R E L I G I O N.”