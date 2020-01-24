Marx’ Subdued Reaction: „ We Do Not Want To Reinvent The Church”

The German church is in turmoil after the January 18 Acies Ordinata in Munich, although they never speak about it openly.Thomas Sternberg, the chairman the Central Committee of German [Lay] Catholics is angry about the critics of the German Synodal Way (Kirche-Und-Leben.de, January 23):“Just because a small group of bishops [Viganò] and websites [Gloria.tv, LifeSiteNews.com] rants loudly and increasingly sharply against the German Bishop’s unanimously decided process, they do not reflect reality.”Munich Cardinal Marx personally weighed in to justify the Synodal Process. On January 22, he justified himself in front of Kirche-Und-Leben.de,“We do not want to reinvent the Church,” he insisted.[With politicians and liars, their assertions must be denied in order to understand them as they are meant.]