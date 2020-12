Armed men kidnapped Auxiliary Bishop Moses Chikwe of Owerri Archdiocese, Nigeria, and his driver, on December 27.Owerri Archbishop Victor Obinna informed VaticanNews.va about the abduction, presenting it as a sign that the the Church is "not insulated from ordinary people’s suffering".Two specialiste police teams are trying to find Chikwe. There is no reporting about this in the oligarchs' media.