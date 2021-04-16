Covid Regime: First Arrest Them, Then Ask Questions

Finish police interrupted last Sunday an outdoor Protestant service in Espoo near Helsinki, Finland (video below).
They detained two preachers for over four hours holding them in jail cells, their friend Miska Wilhelmsson explained in an English video.
The group belongs to a Baptist-affiliated community called Kottikirko ("home church") that is recognised as religion in Finland. Public authorities are not allowed to interfere with gatherings by recognised religions.
The 35 worshippers gathered on Sunday observing Covid distances. Nevertheless, a policeman ordered a family twice to keep Covid distances also "within the family," even from their two-year-old child (video here).
The preachers were not informed why they were detained, presumably to prevent them from resuming the service.
