Benedict XVI’s Valencia Visit: Court Summons One Cardinal, Four Bishops

24 Spanish businessmen and politicians are accused of embezzlement, tax fraud, bribery, money laundering and other crimes.They were involved in organising the July 2006 Fifth World Meeting of Families in Valencia at which Benedict XVI participated.The money stolen, over 3 million euros, came from public funds. The main culprits could end up in prison for more than forty years.The former Nuncio in Spain, Cardinal Monteiro, two auxiliaries from Valencia, and one from Tortosa and Lerida, have been summoned among 124 witnesses.