Cardinal Calls for Dissolving Another Catholic Group

Huancayo Cardinal Pedro Barreto, Peru, wants to dissolve the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae.
He and other bishops proposed to the Vatican to transfer its members to other communities, Barreto told RadioSantaRosa.com.pe.
The international Sodalitium is composed of consecrated laypeople and priests. It was founded in 1971 in Peru and approved by John Paul II in 1997.
Cardinal Bergoglio invited it in 2004 to Buenos Aires.
In 2017 the Vatican removed the founder, Luis Fernando Figari. He is accused of psychological and homosexual abuse.
In 2018 Francis appointed pro-homosex Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin as the papal delegate for the Sodalitium.
Picture: Pedro Barreto, © Miguel Angel Chong, CC BY-SA, #newsRjoxmxjxit
Clicks22
- Report
Social networks