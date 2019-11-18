Clicks151
Mass of the Americas in the Extraordinary Form
Join us for the first ever Mass of the Americas in the Extraordinary Form, celebrated by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Music for this Mass will be provided by …More
Join us for the first ever Mass of the Americas in the Extraordinary Form, celebrated by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Music for this Mass will be provided by the Benedict XVI Choir.
advoluntas@aol.com and one more user like this.