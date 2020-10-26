Cathedral In Nagorno-Karabakh Shelled As Azerbaijani Districts Also Attacked

A cathedral in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh was damaged in fighting on October 8. Armenia has blamed Azerbaijan, which denies targeting any religious sites. Districts across … More

A cathedral in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh was damaged in fighting on October 8. Armenia has blamed Azerbaijan, which denies targeting any religious sites. Districts across Azerbaijan have also come under attack from the Armenian side. Originally published at - rferl.org/…ghting-cathedral/30884789.html