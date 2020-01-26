Francis On Ecumenism, “Look Beyond Catholic Interests, Overcome Legacies Of The Past”

Each Christian community has “a gift to offer" to the other denominations, Pope Francis said during his homily at an ecumenical prayer service that concludes the annual “Week of Prayer for Christian Unity” (January 25).Francis wants to “recognize, welcome and share these gifts”.He asks the different Christian denominations to “look beyond partisan interests and overcome the legacies of the past”.Francis presided vespers with Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Gennadios, Anglican Lay-Bishop Ian Ernest and representatives of other Christian denominations.